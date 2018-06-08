Oregon Tech Baseball Announces Freshman Recruiting Class

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Coach Matt Miles recently announced the signing of six incoming freshmen for the 2019 baseball season: Jacob Cometto from Sandpoint, Idaho, Cody Dubray from La Grande, Oregon, Xzavian Gonzales from Jurupa Valley, California, Cole Little from Culver, Oregon, Ian Peters from Vista, California, and Dalton Turrentine from Weiser, Idaho.



Head Coach Matt Miles on this year’s recruiting class. “Following a season in which we graduated 4-outfielders, our shortstop and 3-pitchers. I am excited about the group of freshman recruits that will be great fits at Oregon Tech to push and compete at their position and add needed depth. This recruiting class will be great fits at Oregon Tech as they are true student athletes that are up for the work ethic needed to make the adjustments needed to reach their potentials.”



Jacob Cometto

Hometown: Sandpoint, ID

Previous School: Sandpoint HS

Position: OF

Awards/Accomplishments: 3-year varsity seasons with 22 stolen bases last year

Parents: Thomas and Lori Cometto

Major at Oregon Tech: Master of Science of Renewable Energy



Cody Dubray

Hometown: La Grande, Ore.

Previous School: La Grande HS

Position: LHP/OF

Awards/Accomplishments: Starting Pitcher for 2017 Oregon 4A State champions

Parents: Vic and Korrie Dubray

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering



Xzavian Gonzales

Hometown: Jurupa Valley, Calif.

Previous School: Jurupa Valley HS

Position: LHP/SS

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 2017 All League SS

Parents: Alex Gonzales and Norma Martinez

Major at Oregon Tech: Pre-Nursing



Cole Little

Hometown: Culver, Ore.

Previous School: Culver HS

Position: RHP/INF

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / All League Pitcher and Infielder

Parents: Shea and Naomi Little

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering



Ian Peters

Hometown: Vista, Calif.

Previous School: Classical Academy HS

Position: RHP/UT

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 1.71 ERA 33 Innings Pitched

Parents: Matthew and Theresa Peters

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering



Dalton Turrentine

Hometown: Weiser, Id.

Previous School: Weiser HS

Position: OF

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 4-year All Conference Player

Parents: Justin and Vanessa Turrentine

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering