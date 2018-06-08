Oregon Tech Baseball Announces Freshman Recruiting Class

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Coach Matt Miles recently announced the signing of six incoming freshmen for the 2019 baseball season: Jacob Cometto from Sandpoint, Idaho, Cody Dubray from La Grande, Oregon, Xzavian Gonzales from Jurupa Valley, California, Cole Little from Culver, Oregon, Ian Peters from Vista, California, and Dalton Turrentine from Weiser, Idaho.
Head Coach Matt Miles on this year’s recruiting class. “Following a season in which we graduated 4-outfielders, our shortstop and 3-pitchers. I am excited about the group of freshman recruits that will be great fits at Oregon Tech to push and compete at their position and add needed depth. This recruiting class will be great fits at Oregon Tech as they are true student athletes that are up for the work ethic needed to make the adjustments needed to reach their potentials.”
Jacob Cometto
Hometown: Sandpoint, ID
Previous School: Sandpoint HS
Position: OF
Awards/Accomplishments: 3-year varsity seasons with 22 stolen bases last year
Parents: Thomas and Lori Cometto
Major at Oregon Tech: Master of Science of Renewable Energy
Cody Dubray
Hometown: La Grande, Ore.
Previous School: La Grande HS
Position: LHP/OF
Awards/Accomplishments: Starting Pitcher for 2017 Oregon 4A State champions
Parents: Vic and Korrie Dubray
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Xzavian Gonzales
Hometown: Jurupa Valley, Calif.
Previous School: Jurupa Valley HS
Position: LHP/SS
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 2017 All League SS
Parents: Alex Gonzales and Norma Martinez
Major at Oregon Tech: Pre-Nursing
Cole Little
Hometown: Culver, Ore.
Previous School: Culver HS
Position: RHP/INF
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / All League Pitcher and Infielder
Parents: Shea and Naomi Little
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Ian Peters
Hometown: Vista, Calif.
Previous School: Classical Academy HS
Position: RHP/UT
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 1.71 ERA 33 Innings Pitched
Parents: Matthew and Theresa Peters
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Dalton Turrentine
Hometown: Weiser, Id.
Previous School: Weiser HS
Position: OF
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity player / 4-year All Conference Player
Parents: Justin and Vanessa Turrentine
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering