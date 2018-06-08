16 BEAVERS RECOGNIZED BY PAC-12 ACADEMICALLY

SAN FRANCISCO – For the second consecutive season, the Oregon State baseball team has 16 players who have been recognized by the Pac-12 academically, the conference announced on Thursday.
The 16 players named either first, second or honorable mention lead the Pac-12. Ten of the 16 players selected have now been recognized at least twice during their Oregon State careers.
Jack Anderson (kinesiology) and Cadyn Grenier (psychology) have both been selected as first-teamers, with the former being honored for the third consecutive season. Grenier, meanwhile, was recognized as a second team selection in 2017. Both were also named Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 in May.
Andy Armstrong (human development and family sciences) and Michael Gretler (finance) are second-team selections. Armstrong has been selected in his first year eligible. Gretler, meanwhile, was also recognized on the second team in 2017.
Bryce Fehmel (business), Luke Heimlich (speech communication), Steven Kwan (business), Trevor Larnach (sociology), Nick Madrigal (sociology) and Zak Taylor (psychology) have all been named honorable mention for the second consecutive year. Kyle Nobach (sociology) has also been named honorable mention for the second time, following 2016.
First-team selections for the Beavers who were named honorable mention include Brandon Eisert (business), Grant Gambrell(marketing), Preston Jones (business), Tyler Malone (history), Jake Mulholland (business) and Adley Rutschman (business). All six were eligible for the first time.
To be eligible to be selected Pac-12 All-Academic, student-athletes must have played in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and be in at least their second year of competition at their respective school.
Next Up
Oregon State hosts Minnesota to start the Corvallis Super Regional Friday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:04 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN2.