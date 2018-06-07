Oregon Tech Ends Softball Season with No. 13 Ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team, ranked No. 26 in this year’s preseason NAIA Softball Coaches Top 25 Poll, jumped to No. 13 in the postseason national poll, announced today by the national office.



During the 2018 season Oregon Tech was twice ranked at No. 20, moving up from No. 22 for two weeks heading into postseason action, while finishing the year with their highest ranking of the season at No. 13.



The Owls season finished with a record of 39 and 15. Seven of those 15 losses came to teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the loss. The Owls lost the championship game of the opening round to the host and No.1 ranked (at the time) Georgia Gwinnett College. The loss marked the third year in row that the Owls have lost in the championship game in the opening round bracket one win from the World Series (Simpson College 2016, Marian 2017).



For the first time in school history, Science & Arts (Okla.) is ranked No. 1 after winning its first-ever World Series championship. The Drovers collected all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points in the 2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll.



The Cascade Conference was well represented in the final poll with Southern Oregon finishing at No. 3 followed by OIT at No. 13 and Corban University at No.20.

2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 5 Science & Arts (Okla.) (18) 57-5 498 2 RV Columbia (Mo.) 37-16 477 3 8 Southern Oregon 51-15 458 4 2 Oklahoma City 53-9 454 5 1 Georgia Gwinnett 53-6 433 6 3 Marian (Ind.) 51-7 425 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 58-12 402 8 9 Mobile (Ala.) 45-15 372 9 21 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 36-16 366 10 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 47-15 351 11 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 47-10 350 12 6 Hope International (Calif.) 47-11 309 13 20 Oregon Tech 39-15 263 14 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 50-12 260 15 15 St. Francis (Ill.) 41-9 255 16 16 Grand View (Iowa) 48-10 249 17 12 Thomas (Ga.) 39-16 232 18 11 Jamestown (N.D.) 44-9 230 19 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 40-16 227 20 14 Corban (Ore.) 37-15 214 21 18 Central Methodist (Mo.) 43-11 196 22 19 William Carey (Miss.) 39-15 167 23 23 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 43-17 164 24 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 40-18 112 25 T25 Baker (Kan.) 41-16 91

Others Receiving Votes: Rio Grande (Ohio) 64; Midland (Neb.) 62; Valley City State (N.D.) 60; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 43; Tabor (Kan.) 36; Aquinas (Mich.) 32; Morningside (Iowa) 25; Brenau (Ga.) 23; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 9; Texas Wesleyan 9; Georgetown (Ky.) 7; Simpson (Calif.) 6; USC Beaufort (S.C.) 5.

Dropped Out: No. 24 Rio Grande (Ohio); No. 25 (tie) Valley City State (N.D.)