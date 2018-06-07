OREGON STATE SUPER REGIONAL GUIDE

Beavers In The Postseason

Oregon State has advanced to the NCAA Super Regional Round for the second consecutove season and seventh time since 2005. The Beavers will take on Minnesota, which advanced after winning the Minneapolis Regional. Oregon State won all three games it played in the Corvallis Regional.

Postseason History

Oregon State is making its 18th visit to the postseason since the program’s first season in 1907. The Beavers carry a 61-35 (.635) postseason record into the super regional, with the current head coach, Pat Casey, claiming 56 of those victories. The Beavers are 10-4 in NCAA Super Regional games (.714), including an 10-2 mark at Goss Stadium. Oregon State is a national seed for the fifth time, following a No. 8 seeding in 2005, No. 3 in 2013 and No. 1 in 2014 and 2017.

Against Minnesota

Oregon State carries a 5-3 all-time record versus Minnesota into the super regional. The teams last met in 2016, an 8-7 Oregon State win in Surprise, Ariz. The Golden Gophers have played three games in Corvallis, all occurring in 2001. The Beavers swept that three game non-conference series by scores of 6-5, 4-1 and 12-2.

At Home

Oregon State finished has a 25-5 record at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field this season. The Beavers are 56-6 (.903) at Goss over the last two seasons.

And The Support

Oregon State’s two-year stretch at home has not only been one of the most successful in the country, but one of the most followed as well. The Beavers are averaging 3,565 fans per home date this season, which currently ranks 15th nationally and would set the school’s single-season record. Oregon State has seen 48 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more dating back to 2017.

And The Record

Oregon State saw an attendance of 4,009 at Saturday’s NCAA Regional game against LSU, setting the Goss Stadium single-game record.

Golden Spikes And Dick Howser

Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach have each been named as semifinalists for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Both awards are given annually to the nation’s top player. Luke Heimlich and Adley Rutschman join Madrigal and Larnach as semifinalists for the Howser Trophy.

Elsewhere

In other awards news, Luke Heimlich has been named a semifinalist for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Pitcher of the Year Award. Cadyn Grenier, meanwhile, is a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award (top shortstop).

Grenier & Anderson

The Beavers have also been successful off the field, seeing two team grade point averages of better than 3.0 this year – OSU is on the quarter system, so two quarters have been completed. Both Jack Anderson and Cadyn Grenier have been named Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selections. Both are eligible to be named Academic All-Americans in June.

MLB Draft

Oregon State set a school single-year record with three first-round selections in the MLB Draft on Monday. Nick Madrigalbecame the highest Oregon State player ever selected when he went fourth overall to the Chicago White Sox. He was followed by Trevor Larnach (20th overall to Minnesota) and Cadyn Grenier was taken 37th by Baltimore.

National

Oregon State comes into the super regional ranked third nationally with a .319 batting average. The Beavers are also third with a .416 on-base percentage, fourth with 7.39 hits allowed per nine innings, sixth with a .488 slugging percentage, eighth with seven shutouts and ninth with a .980 fielding percentage. Individually, Luke Heimlich leads the nation with 15 wins and is fifth with 142 strikeouts. Bryce Fehmel, meanwhile, is tied for 10th with 10 wins. He and Heimlich are the only two pitchers from the Pac-12 with double-figure wins this year.