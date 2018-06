Lost River Community Center Building Campaign Kickoff Event

The Lost River Community Center Building event will be held at the Merrill Civic Center Saturday, June 23rd beginning at 5pm.

This event will feature live and silent auctions, door prizes, prime rib dinner, and beer and wine from Mia & Pia’s Brewhouse.

Prime Rib dinner is $20.00 and includes 1 entry into the door prize raffle. A hot dog meal for kids under 12 available for $5.00.

Buy your tickets at Merrill Elementary, Malin Elementary, Lost River High School, Martin’s Food Center, Malin Farmers Market, Merrill Lumber Store, and Kalina’s Hardware.