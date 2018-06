A Klamath Falls man will spend 5 years in prison for assaulting a 3 year old girl he was babysitting in April. Brendan Day entered a “No Contest” plea in May to the charges against him – The child’s mom alerted police after finding bruising on the girl’s face – Day said the child hurt herself, but the explanation didn’t make sense to investigators. A trial was scheduled for next week, but he accepted a plea deal earlier this week….