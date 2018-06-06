Tri-County Major Crime Team (Jefferson County) Requesting Assistance Location a Suspect in Homicide

On June 3, 2018, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police along with members from the Tri County Major Crime Team responded to Crooked River Ranch on the report of homicide – refer to previous Jefferson County Press Releases.

During the course of the investigation a suspect has been identified as Gavin Smith-Brown, age 29, of Crooked River Ranch. Law Enforcement has been unable to locate Smith Brown and are requesting any information from the public. He has known ties to the Portland area and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Smith-Brown was last known to be driving a 2010 Subaru Outback with Oregon License 372 HFH – charcoal black with black toned rims.

If seen please do not attempt to contact - Contact 911 or the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 and refer to case # SP18-203454