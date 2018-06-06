MICHAEL GRETLER TAKEN BY PITTSBURGH

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior infielder Michael Gretler has been taken in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft by Pittsburgh.



Gretler has been taken by the Pirates for the second consecutive season following a 39th-round selection in 2017.



The Bonney Lake, Wash., native is batting .314 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 43 runs batted in this season. For his career, he has played in 192 games, batting .287 with 37 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 92 RBI.



The selection is the third of his career as he was also taken in the 39th round in 2014 by Boston.



He is the seventh different Beaver to be taken by Pittsburgh, and the first – aside from his selection in 2017 – since John Pomeroy in 2016.

Gretler is the sixth Beaver selected in 2018, following Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach, Cadyn Grenier, Steven Kwan and Drew Rasmussen.