KWAN, RASMUSSEN TAKEN IN MLB DRAFT

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Steven Kwan and right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen have been selected in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Kwan went in the fifth round, 163rd overall to Cleveland, while Rasmussen was selected in the sixth round, 185th overall by Milwaukee.



That brings the total drafted to five, following OSU’s three first rounders on Monday – Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier.



Kwan, who was recently named to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team and is a 2018 All-Pac-12 selection, is batting .349 with eight doubles, six triples, two home runs and 38 runs batted in this season. For his career, he is batting .324 with 16 doubles, nine triples, three home runs and 63 RBI with 22 stolen bases.



He is the eighth Beaver to be taken by Cleveland all-time, and the first since Logan Ice in 2016.



Rasmussen, who has not played this season, is 14-5 with a 2.65 earned run average in 33 career games, 24 of which have been starts. Opponents have batted just .213 against him in 170 innings, while striking out 150 to 45 walks.



He is the seventh Beaver to be taken by Milwaukee all-time, with KJ Harrison the most recent selection in the third round in 2017.