A grand jury prepares to hear the case of a Klamath Falls man who assaulted his mom and dad with a hatchet last week – killing his mother. Julie Hart died Friday night, while Shawn Hardt has been upgraded from critical to fair condition. Officials aren’t sure what prompted the attack last Thursday – but Cheney Michael Hardt will now likely be charged with murder. A go fund me page has been set up to help the Hardt family.