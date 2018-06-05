Eleanor’s Friday Night Lights Football Camp

The Henley High School Football Team is holding a benefit event for Eleanor Pine, a student at Henley Elementary who is currently battling leukemia.

The event will be held at Henley High School’s Hill O’Brien Field on June 15th from 5pm-8pm. All are welcome and this is a free event.

This event will feature food trucks, cornhole, face painting, bouncy houses, a dunk tank fundraiser, football skill camp for ages 7-13, and high school football tournament.

All proceeds will be donated to Eleanor and her family.

Please RSVP for the football skills camp.

For more information and RSVP contact Coach Alex Stork at 541-281-1196.