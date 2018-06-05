Caleb Elevated to Head Athletic Trainer at Oregon Tech

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Athletic Director John Van Dyke announced today that Kelly Caleb has recently been named to the position of Head Athletic Trainer.



Caleb has been at OIT since 2007 as an assistant athletic trainer. Caleb received an Associates of Arts degree from Oregon Tech in 1996, moved on to Oregon State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science in June of 1999 and then received her master’s degree in Sport Psychology from Capella University in 2012. Caleb has been National Athletic Trainers Association Certified since 1999.



“Kelly is an outstanding athletic trainer,” said Van Dyke. “She has great enthusiasm for the profession and Oregon Tech Athletics. Kelly is an extremely hard worker, knowledgeable, and is well liked. She is an integral piece to making our Athletic Department run as efficiently as it does.”



Prior to coming to OIT, Caleb served as the Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) at Klamath Union High School where she had been employed since 2002. Prior to KUHS she was at Mazama High School from August of 1999 thru June of 2002.



“I am grateful for my administration’s confidence in me,” said Kelly Caleb. “I look forward for the opportunity to continue to serve the student-athletes at Oregon Tech. Go Owls!”



Caleb just became a member of the board of directors for Citizens for Safe Schools and is also a volunteer reader for the SMART (Start Making a Reader Today) Program.



Caleb takes over her official duties on August 1, 2018.