The first ever Basin BBQ Battle will be June 16th from 11am-2pm at Diamond Home Improvement.

Service organizations competing head to head to see who will take home the $1,000 grand prize! Tickets are $5.00 for 10 samples and bottles water, plus a chance to will 2 passes to Country Crossings and a Traeger Grill.

All proceeds will be donated to the Klamath County Food Bank.