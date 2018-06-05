BEAVERS, GOLDEN GOPHERS OPEN FRIDAY

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open the 2018 Corvallis Super Regional versus Minnesota Friday at 2 p.m. PT at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



Game two of the super regional is slated for Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by the if necessary game on Sunday at 6 p.m.



Every game is scheduled to air on ESPN2. All three games are available via the ESPN app and on ESPN.com for subscribers. Note, TV designations are subject to change.



The Beavers have advanced to their seventh NCAA Super Regional since 2005. Oregon State is 10-4 in NCAA Super Regional games, advancing to Omaha in five of its six previous appearances.



Oregon State and Minnesota have met eight times previously, with the most recent meeting in 2016 in Surprise, Ariz., 8-7 in favor of the Beavers. OSU holds the series advantage at 5-3. The Golden Gophers have played three games in Corvallis, an Oregon State sweep in 2001.



Tickets

All-session tickets will go on sale beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. Outfield general admission seats in right/center field only or left field only are $40 and Banners Standing Room only are $46.



Any available single game tickets will go on sale Friday, June 8 at 9 a.m. Infield reserved seats are $30, Banners standing room only are $26, and outfield general admission are $22. Please note that for standing room only tickets, there will be no access to any seating areas and that view of the playing field may be obstructed. For outfield seating, there is an option when purchasing to select either right/center field bleacher seating only or left field bleacher seating only. All outfield general admission seating does not have access inside the stadium. No tickets can be upgraded or exchanged. To view a seating map of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, please visit the Corvallis Super Regional Tournament page.



OSU student tickets are $16 and are located in the right field general admission. Tickets can be purchased at beavertickets.com/students via the student online account starting at 9am on Friday, June 8th.



Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, going online at beavertickets.com/superregional or in person at 143 Gill Coliseum, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket office at Goss Stadium will open two hours prior to the first game’s first pitch each day, and will remain open until the conclusion of the 5th inning of the second game each day. All individuals, ages 3 years and older, are required to purchase tickets for admittance.