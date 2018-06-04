Tech’s Ali Graham Named NAIA All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Oregon Tech Junior Ali Graham garnered All-American honorable mention recognition, announced today by the national office.



“Ali Graham had a great offensive season for us batting .391 while leading the team in hits and RBI and in the top three in doubles, homeruns and total bases,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart. “Ali was a consistent offensive threat all year long as our DP and with her batting fourth in the line-up, she was a big reason we had a successful team and a good playoff run this year. I am excited she will be back as a two-time All-American next year as a senior.”



This is the second time in her career that Graham has received NAIA recognition as she was a 2nd Team All-American in 2016.



Graham led the Owls in several categories this past season including a .391 batting average, 42 runs batted in, and she had 72-hits that included 10 doubles and 7-home runs.



Graham was also a Cascade Conference First Team selection earlier this season



The Cascade Conference had a total of four All-Americans listed this year, led by Senior Catcher Harlee Donovan of Southern Oregon who was named the NAIA Player of the Year, Kelsey Randall of SOU was a second team honoree while CCC Pitcher of the Year Sabrina Boyd of Corban joined Graham on the Honorable Mention list.