Klamath Falls Woman Dead After Hatchet Attack

A Klamath Falls woman is dead after being attacked by a hatchet Thursday afternoon. Cheney Hardt has been arrested on murder charges, and is expected in court today…. Police say he attacked Julie and Michael Hardt at their home in the Falcon Heights neighborhood. Police say Cheney allegedly hit Julie with a hatchet, Shawn tried to step in and stop it, and got hit in the chest 3 times. They don’t know what prompted this attack.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Hardt family for medical and funeral expenses, as well as other personal needs.

Hardt Family Fund