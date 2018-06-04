Beavers Are Headed To Supers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Beavers are going back to the Super Regionals.



Kevin Abel shut out LSU over eight innings and Kyle Nobach drove in four runs to pace Oregon State to a 12-0 win in front of 3,915 fans Sunday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



The win pushed the Beavers to a perfect 3-0 mark in NCAA Regional play, outscoring their opponents 35-4, including a 26-1 advantage in two games over LSU.



Abel, starting his first career postseason game, ended his night with eight strikeouts, scattering three hits and a run. He gave way to Jake Mulholland in the ninth and was greeted by his teammates and a standing ovation from Beaver Nation. The freshman improved to 4-1 on the year.



Nobach, meanwhile, drove in four of the Beavers’ (47-10-1 overall) 12 runs, going 3-for-4 with two doubles.



Steven Kwan led off the bottom half of the first with a home run and finished his night 3-for-4, and Cadyn Grenier hit his fifth round-tripper as well.



Nick Madrigal, who was named the Corvallis Regional’s Most Outstanding Player, tallied two hits, as did Michael Gretler, who extended his hit streak to 11 games with a 2-for-3 night.



LSU (39-27) starter Devin Fontenot was chased after one full inning, where he allowed three hits and five runs with three walks and two strikeouts.



Next Up

The Beavers have advanced to their second consecutive NCAA Super Regional and seventh since 2005. Oregon State will host Minnesota, with dates, times and television information to be announced early this week.



School Record

Oregon State has now had 48 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more after totaling 3,915 on Sunday. The Beavers are averaging 3,565 per game in 2018.



All-Regional Team

The following Beavers were named to the All-Regional Team:



Most Outstanding Player: Nick Madrigal, Oregon State

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Oregon State

First Base: Zak Taylor, Oregon State

Second Base: Nick Madrigal, Oregon State

Shortstop: Cadyn Grenier, Oregon State

Outfield: Trevor Larnach, Oregon State

Outfield: Steven Kwan, Oregon State

Pitcher: Bryce Fehmel, Oregon State

Pitcher: Kevin Abel, Oregon State