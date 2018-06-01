GAMEDAY: BEAVERS VS. DEMONS

Game 56 • Home Game 28

Oregon State (44-10-1) vs. Northwestern State (37-22)

June 1, 2018 • 7:04 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

The Game

Oregon State opens postseason play when taking on Northwestern State at the NCAA Corvallis Regional. First pitch from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. PT.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Anish Shroff and J.T. Snow on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Oregon State finished the 2018 regular season with a 4-1 loss to UCLA Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Zak Taylor scored the Beavers’ lone run on a wild pitch. Michael Gretler and Cadyn Grenier both tallied two hits in the loss.

On A Streak

Michael Gretler carries an eight-game hit streak into the postseason opener. He is 10-for-29 (.344) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI during it.

At Home

Oregon State is 22-5 at Goss Stadium this season, and 53-6 at home since the 2017 season. That is an impressive .898 winning percentage.

And, Attendance

The Beavers averaged 3,523 fans per home date this season, which, if the season had ended after Sunday, would mark a school record. Oregon State has seen 45 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more dating back to 2017.

Top 10

Oregon State enters the postseason ranked third in the nation with a .318 batting average. OSU is also third in on-base percentage (.413), eighth in slugging (.485) and ninth in both scoring (7.5) and doubles per game (2.27). The Beavers struck out 330 times during the regular season, the fewest in the Pac-12.

Versus Northwestern State

The Beavers are meeting the Demons for the first time. Oregon State last met a team from the Southland Conference in 2017 when sweeping Abilene Christian in four games.

Singles

• Trevor Larnach (64) and Adley Rutschman (63) rank first and second in the Pac-12 for RBI. It’s the first time school history two players have 60 or more in the same season.

• OSU’s pitchers have 479 strikeouts, which leads the Pac-12. The Beavers need 28 to break the team’s single-season record of 506 in 2017.

• Luke Heimlich (14) and Bryce Fehmel (nine) rank first and second in the Pac-12 for wins.Nationally, they are first and tied for 25th, respectively.

• OSU has won 11 consecutive NCAA Regional opening games dating back to 2005.

• OSU did not commit an error in the series with UCLA and have two in its last 11 games.