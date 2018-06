The 2nd Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Eating Contest will be held at Bonanza Big Springs Park, Saturday July 7th at 12PM.

Chili will progress from level 1 to level 5. Competitors have 1 minute to finish each bowl of chili with a 2 minute break between each level.

Eating or drinking between levels is prohibited. Last person standing is the winner.

Do you have what it takes?

For more information contact Bob Tyree at 541-591-9017.