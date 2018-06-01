24 Oregon Tech Student-Athletes Earn NAIA Scholar Award

  • Home > 
2018/06/01

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 24 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced. 
 
To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing. 
 

           
First Name Last Name Hometown, State Class Standing Sport Major
Annika Andersen Baker, OR. Junior Women’s Track & Field Renewable Energy Engineering
Henry Bingham Carson City, NV. Junior Men’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences
Kiahna Brown Redmond, OR. Junior Softball Medical Imaging Technology
Kylie Collom Klamath Falls, OR. Junior Women’s Golf Biology-Health Sciences
Jacey Conklin Roseburg, OR. Junior Softball Business Marketing
Nathan Connell Albany, OR. Junior Men’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences
Matthew Del Fante Lake Stevens, WA. Senior Baseball Software Engineering Tech
Rachael Delamare Monroe, WA. Senior Softball Business Marketing
Sahalie Doe Eugene, OR. Senior Softball Medical Imaging Technology
Holly Froelich Bend, OR. Junior Women’s Golf Pre-Nursing
Seth Gretz Rouge River, OR. Senior Men’s Track & Field Business Management
Brooks Hanson Vancouver, WA. Senior Baseball Biology-Health Sciences
Benjamin Hood Escalon, CA. Junior Baseball Communication Studies
Shelby Latourrette Brush Prairie, WA. Junior Women’s Golf Medical Imaging Technology
Tim McPherson Jacksonville, OR. Junior Men’s Track & Field Operations Management
Doug Molzahn Coos Bay, OR. Senior Baseball Medical Lab Science
Jack Roberts Portland, OR Senior Men’s Track & Field Electrical Engineering
Kelly Scott Klamath Falls, OR. Senior Softball Business Marketing
Tristan Shea Helena, MT. Junior Baseball Health Informatics
John Schulz Carlsbad, CA. Junior Baseball Mechanical Engineering
Dakota Webb Grants Pass, OR. Senior Men’s Track & Field Mechanical Engineering
Blake Wrotenbery Rathdrum, ID. Senior Baseball Electrical Engineering
Paul Wyatt Portland, OR Junior Men’s Track & Field Applied Math
Allison Young Albany, OR. Junior Women’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences



