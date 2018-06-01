24 Oregon Tech Student-Athletes Earn NAIA Scholar Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 24 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.



To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.



First Name Last Name Hometown, State Class Standing Sport Major Annika Andersen Baker, OR. Junior Women’s Track & Field Renewable Energy Engineering Henry Bingham Carson City, NV. Junior Men’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences Kiahna Brown Redmond, OR. Junior Softball Medical Imaging Technology Kylie Collom Klamath Falls, OR. Junior Women’s Golf Biology-Health Sciences Jacey Conklin Roseburg, OR. Junior Softball Business Marketing Nathan Connell Albany, OR. Junior Men’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences Matthew Del Fante Lake Stevens, WA. Senior Baseball Software Engineering Tech Rachael Delamare Monroe, WA. Senior Softball Business Marketing Sahalie Doe Eugene, OR. Senior Softball Medical Imaging Technology Holly Froelich Bend, OR. Junior Women’s Golf Pre-Nursing Seth Gretz Rouge River, OR. Senior Men’s Track & Field Business Management Brooks Hanson Vancouver, WA. Senior Baseball Biology-Health Sciences Benjamin Hood Escalon, CA. Junior Baseball Communication Studies Shelby Latourrette Brush Prairie, WA. Junior Women’s Golf Medical Imaging Technology Tim McPherson Jacksonville, OR. Junior Men’s Track & Field Operations Management Doug Molzahn Coos Bay, OR. Senior Baseball Medical Lab Science Jack Roberts Portland, OR Senior Men’s Track & Field Electrical Engineering Kelly Scott Klamath Falls, OR. Senior Softball Business Marketing Tristan Shea Helena, MT. Junior Baseball Health Informatics John Schulz Carlsbad, CA. Junior Baseball Mechanical Engineering Dakota Webb Grants Pass, OR. Senior Men’s Track & Field Mechanical Engineering Blake Wrotenbery Rathdrum, ID. Senior Baseball Electrical Engineering Paul Wyatt Portland, OR Junior Men’s Track & Field Applied Math Allison Young Albany, OR. Junior Women’s Track & Field Biology-Health Sciences