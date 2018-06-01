24 Oregon Tech Student-Athletes Earn NAIA Scholar Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 24 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.
To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Hometown, State
|Class Standing
|Sport
|Major
|Annika
|Andersen
|Baker, OR.
|Junior
|Women’s Track & Field
|Renewable Energy Engineering
|Henry
|Bingham
|Carson City, NV.
|Junior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Kiahna
|Brown
|Redmond, OR.
|Junior
|Softball
|Medical Imaging Technology
|Kylie
|Collom
|Klamath Falls, OR.
|Junior
|Women’s Golf
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Jacey
|Conklin
|Roseburg, OR.
|Junior
|Softball
|Business Marketing
|Nathan
|Connell
|Albany, OR.
|Junior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Matthew
|Del Fante
|Lake Stevens, WA.
|Senior
|Baseball
|Software Engineering Tech
|Rachael
|Delamare
|Monroe, WA.
|Senior
|Softball
|Business Marketing
|Sahalie
|Doe
|Eugene, OR.
|Senior
|Softball
|Medical Imaging Technology
|Holly
|Froelich
|Bend, OR.
|Junior
|Women’s Golf
|Pre-Nursing
|Seth
|Gretz
|Rouge River, OR.
|Senior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Business Management
|Brooks
|Hanson
|Vancouver, WA.
|Senior
|Baseball
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Benjamin
|Hood
|Escalon, CA.
|Junior
|Baseball
|Communication Studies
|Shelby
|Latourrette
|Brush Prairie, WA.
|Junior
|Women’s Golf
|Medical Imaging Technology
|Tim
|McPherson
|Jacksonville, OR.
|Junior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Operations Management
|Doug
|Molzahn
|Coos Bay, OR.
|Senior
|Baseball
|Medical Lab Science
|Jack
|Roberts
|Portland, OR
|Senior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Electrical Engineering
|Kelly
|Scott
|Klamath Falls, OR.
|Senior
|Softball
|Business Marketing
|Tristan
|Shea
|Helena, MT.
|Junior
|Baseball
|Health Informatics
|John
|Schulz
|Carlsbad, CA.
|Junior
|Baseball
|Mechanical Engineering
|Dakota
|Webb
|Grants Pass, OR.
|Senior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Blake
|Wrotenbery
|Rathdrum, ID.
|Senior
|Baseball
|Electrical Engineering
|Paul
|Wyatt
|Portland, OR
|Junior
|Men’s Track & Field
|Applied Math
|Allison
|Young
|Albany, OR.
|Junior
|Women’s Track & Field
|Biology-Health Sciences