The 13th Annual Oregon State Chili Cook-Off is July 7th and 8th at Big Springs Park in Bonanza, from 10am-4pm.

This event will feature World Famous Tri-Tip Sandwiches, “Great Bowls of Fire” chili eating contest, raffles, public chili tasting, Miss Chili Pepper Contest, Airlink Helicopter Demonstration, Vendors, and live music by Marty Combs & The High Desert Boys.

Introducing the 1st Annual Pet Parade.

For more information and participation questions contact Bob Tyree at 541-591-9017.