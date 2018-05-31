Thomas Hits All-American to Lead Owls on Final Day of NAIA Track and Field Championships

GULF SHORES, Ala. – (Results) Oregon Tech’s Travis Thomas earned All-American honors as he finished second in the 400 hurdles on the final day 2018 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.

“Owls saved their best for last and pushed them into the top ten with 11-points today,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg. “Big effort from our two seniors. I am so proud of Seth and Travis today. Seth has tried that double four times and finally scored in the pole vault. Travis hit hurdle 3 and rallied for the runner up finish.”



Thomas finished in a time of 52.84 just behind his school record time of 52.54 that he hit in the qualifier.



Tech’s Seth Gretz finished 6th in the Pole Vault on Saturday with a jump of 4.80 m (15’9″) to claim his school record 6th All-American. Freshman Hunter Drops finished in 9th in the event with a leap of 4.75m (15′-7″)



Tech’s Zuhuri Manley finished in 28th position in the the Triple Jump at 13.57 m (44′-61/4′”)