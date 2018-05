A Klamath Falls man arrested February 11th after an altercation on South Poe Road says he slashed another man’s throat with a knife says he did it only after he was attacked. Police picked up William Newell after the incident – and a new motion says he’s the victim, and the other person involved attacked him. Police say Newell attacked the victim and slashed him with a knife multiple times, unprovoked. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for June 25th.