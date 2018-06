A benefit pancake feed will be held for Michele Flagor at Cook’s Glass June 9th, from 8am-11am.

The breakfast menu will feature all you can eat pancakes, bacon and sausage. $12 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.

Michele has been diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease), and all proceeds will go to help with any special equipment and modifications she will need.

For more information contact Dona at 541-884-2665.