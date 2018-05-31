1st Inaugural Youth 3D Bow Shoot

Klamath Mule Deer Foundation and Kingsley Bowmen are set to host the 1st Youth 3D Bow Shoot June 9th starting at 8AM.

The Bow Shoot will be held at Kingsley Bowmen Outdoor Range, 3622 Anderson St, Klamath Falls. Registration is $5.00 per shooter and begins at 8AM. Shooting will start at 10AM.

The shoot will be a marked yardage course with 20 targets, 2 arrows each. The age groups allowed to participate are Cubs 8-11, Youth 12-14, and Young Adult 15-17.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place medals will be given to winners. Concession will be available and free drawings.

For more information call 541-281-6118.