OREGON STATE BASEBALL NCAA REGIONAL GUIDE

Beavers In The Postseason

Oregon State has advanced to the 2018 postseason. The Beavers are the nation’s No. 3 National Seed and open the Corvallis Regional against No. 4 Northwestern State. No. 2 LSU and No. 3 San Diego State will playing the opening game on Friday.

Postseason History

Oregon State is making its 18th visit to the postseason since the program’s first season in 1907. The Beavers carry a 58-35 (.624) postseason record into the regional, with the current head coach, Pat Casey, claiming 53 of those victories. The Beavers are 33-20 in NCAA Regional games (.623), including an 18-2 mark at Goss Stadium. OSU is 28-11 (.744) in NCAA Regional games since the NCAA adopted the current postseason format. Oregon State is a national seed for the fourth time, following a No. 8 seeding in 2005, No. 3 in 2013 and No. 1 in 2014.

Against The Regional Field

Oregon State has never played against Northwestern State, but has gone 1-4 versus LSU – meeting all five previous times in the postseason – and is 12-7-1 versus San Diego State, last defeating the Aztecs, 9-6, in 2016 at Goss Stadium.

At Home

Oregon State finished with a 22-5 record at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field this season. The Beavers are 53-6 (.898) at Goss over the last two seasons.

And The Support

Oregon State’s two-year stretch at home has not only been one of the most successful in the country, but one of the most followed as well. The Beavers ended the 2018 regular season averaging 3,523 fans per home date, which ranks in the top 15 nationally and would set the school’s single-season record. Oregon State has seen 45 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more dating back to 2017.

Golden Spikes And Dick Howser

Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach have each been named as semifinalists for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Both awards are given annually to the nation’s top player. Luke Heimlich and Adley Rutschman join Madrigal and Larnach as semifinalists for the Howser Trophy.

Elsewhere

In other awards news, Luke Heimlich has been named a semifinalist for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Pitcher of the Year Award. Cadyn Grenier, meanwhile, is a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award (top shortstop). And Adley Rutschman is a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, which is given to the nation’s top catcher.

Grenier & Anderson

The Beavers have also been successful off the field, seeing two team grade point averages of better than 3.0 this year – OSU is on the quarter system, so two quarters have been completed. Both Jack Anderson and Cadyn Grenier have been named Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selections. Both are eligible to be named Academic All-Americans in June.

Heimlich

Luke Heimlich has tied the Oregon State single-season record with 14 wins in 2018. In the process, he’s set the OSU career and single-game record for strikeouts – 365 and 139, respectively – and when his collegiate career finishes, will rank in the top 10 in just about every pitching category in school history. His 14 wins leads the nation and his 139 strikeouts is tops in the Pac-12 and in the top 10 nationally.

RBI, RBI, RBI

Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman enter the postseason ranked No. 1 and 2 in the Pac-12 Conference for runs batted in. Larnach leads with 64, while Rutschman is close behind at 63. It is the first time in Oregon State history that two players have 60 or more RBI in the same season.

Speaking Of Larnach

The ball has rocketed off Trevor Larnach’s bat this season, to the tune of 17 home runs, which is second only to Jim Wilson’s 21 in 1982. Larnach came into the season with just three career home runs. He’ll look to continue his home run spike at the regionals in front of Wilson, who will serve as an analyst on Oregon State’s radio broadcasts.