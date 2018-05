A local group is looking for donations for the 11th Annual Project Family Connect event coming up June 29th. It’ll be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center with a free lunch provided. The group “Project Family Connect” offers help to the homeless, those that could become homeless, or are staying somewhere, but not in a home of their own. Last year, over 1000 people were helped – you can donate at the offices on Clairmont drive, or visit klcas.org