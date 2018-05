The Klamath Union High School’s Media design team again produces an award winning film for the state’s annual 48/48 film festival. Klamath Union has been part of the competition for the last 3 years, and is guided by Dan Stearns. The team earning a victory with a film called “Midnight Zone” which was directed by Sophomore Jezzebelle Rowley – she says it took about 30 days to write, edit, and produce the film.