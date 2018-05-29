CORVALLIS REGIONAL FIELD SET

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will enter the 2018 NCAA postseason as the No. 3 national seed, as announced by the NCAA when it released the full 64-team field on Monday.



The Beavers will welcome No. 2 LSU, No. 3 San Diego State and No. 4 Northwestern State to the Corvallis Regional, which starts Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



Oregon State carries a 44-10-1 overall record into the regional, which sees the Beavers hosting for the seventh time since the 2005 season. OSU is 18-2 in NCAA Regionals at Goss Stadium over that stretch.



LSU will make its first-ever trek to Corvallis and enters the postseason with a 37-25 record this season, and 15-15 mark in Southeastern Conference action. OSU and LSU have met five times previously, most recently in three games at the 2017 College World Series.



San Diego State is 39-19 this season, with a 18-12 record in Mountain West Conference play. Oregon State owns a 12-7-1 record versus the Aztecs, most recently splitting a pair of games at Goss Stadium in 2016. That two-game series marks SDSU’s only visit to Corvallis.



Northwestern State will head to Corvallis with a 37-22 overall record and 18-12 mark in Southland Conference action. The Beavers and Demons have never met.



LSU and San Diego State is slated to get underway at 1 p.m. PT on Friday, followed by Oregon State and Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPNU.



A Corvallis Regional Central page can be found by visiting OSUBeavers.com/2018CorvallisRegional.



Tickets

All-session tickets will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 31. Outfield general admission seats in right/center field only or left field only are $90 and Banners Standing Room only are $100. All-session tickets include tickets to all six games of the regional, and a seventh game if necessary.



Any available single-game tickets will go on sale each day for that day’s games only. Infield reserved seats are $24, Banners standing room only are $20, and outfield general admission are $18. Please note that for standing room only tickets, there will be no access to any seating areas and that view of the playing field may be obstructed. For outfield seating, there is an option when purchasing to select either right/center field bleacher seating only or left field bleacher seating only. All outfield general admission seating does not have access inside the stadium. No tickets can be upgraded or exchanged. To view a seating map of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, please visit the Corvallis Regional Tournament page.



OSU student tickets are $15 and are located in the right field general admission only. Tickets will only be available for the games that OSU is playing in. Tickets go on sale each day for that day’s games only and can be purchased at beavertickets.com/students via the student online account starting at 9 a.m.



Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, going online at beavertickets.com/regionals or in person at 143 Gill Coliseum, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket office at Goss Stadium will open two hours prior to the first game’s first pitch each day, and will remain open until the conclusion of the fifth inning of the second game each day. Each game will have one ticket and the stadium will be cleared in between games. All individuals, ages 3 years and older, are required to purchase tickets for admittance.



Fans who attend the regional should note that the parking lot beyond the left field fence will be closed to the public each day, and other parking lots near Goss Stadium will have a $10 charge.