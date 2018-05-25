Klamath Falls Memorial Day Events

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1383 and the Klamath Freedom Celebration will host a variety of events during this years Memorial Day celebration.

A day of events include:

6 AM – Memorial Day Sunrise Service at Klamath Memorial Park

8 AM - Free Public Breakfast at American Legion Post 8

10 AM – Memorial Day Parade through Downtown Klamath Falls

11 AM – Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

12 PM – Open house chili and spaghetti feeds at VFW Post 1383, American Legion Post 8, & the Leatherneck Club.

The Grand Marshall of Monday’s festivities is Nokowhat Herrera serving over 32 years in the U.S. Army. Herrera is dedicated to helping fellow veterans out of homelessness and those who are in jeopardy of becoming homeless.

For more information on Monday’s Memorial Day Celebration contact Klamath Freedom Celebration or Veteran’s of Foreign Affairs.