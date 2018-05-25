Gameday: Beavers, Bruins, 4:05 PM

Game 54 • Home Game 26

Oregon State (43-9-1, 19-8-1) vs. UCLA (35-18, 18-10)

May 25, 2018 • 4:05 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

The Game

Oregon State and UCLA continue their series Friday afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Los Angeles with Roxy Bernstein and Wes Clements on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the Pac-12 Networks, by visiting Pac-12.com or on the Pac-12 Now app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Last Game

Luke Heimlich struck out 10, setting a single-season record in the process, as Oregon State defeated No. 18 UCLA, 2-0, in front of 3,567 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field on Thursday afternoon. Heimlich reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game, and with his third K of the day, surpassed Jonah Nickerson – 131 in 2006 – for the most strikeouts in a season by an Oregon State pitcher (136).

Senior Day Friday

Oregon State will honor its 2018 senior class before Friday’s 4:05 p.m. matchup with the Bruins. The senior day ceremony is slated to start at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Attendance

Oregon State saw 3,567 fans at Thursday’s opener. The Beavers have now had 43 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,510 per game in 2018.

Gretler Tied For Ninth

Michael Gretler’s double in the fourth inning gave him 19 on the season. That ties him with A.J. Marquadt (1993), Joe Gerber (2000), Jacoby Ellsbury (2005) and Ryan Dunn (2012) for the ninth-most in a single season at Oregon State. Gretler now has 36 career doubles, three shy of ninth at Oregon State.

He’s Tough

Brandon Eisert got the last out of the eighth on a popup on one pitch. The lefty has retired his first batter faced 15-of-21 times, and inherited 27 runners, with nine scoring.

Singles

• Oregon State has been out-hit by opponents in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Beavers are 5-6 when being out-hit.

• With Washington’s win over Stanford Thursday, OSU is 1 1/2 games out of first place in the Pac-12 standings.

• The Beavers’ six shutouts this season are tied for first in the Pac-12 and 15th nationally.

• OSU is 32-5 when scoring first.