Forestry officials urge caution during holiday activities

The Klamath-Lake District of the Oregon Department of Forestry has not issued a Declaration of Fire Season yet, but they’re still encouraging the public to be cautious and use all possible safety measures when using campfires during the holiday weekend.

District officials say while the district has experienced some rain showers the past

couple of days, conditions can change rapidly with any change in the

weather pattern as this time of year tends to get warmer and drier once storm

systems move out.

They understand that family traditions and outdoor fun are popular elements of Memorial Holiday activities like camping and recreating, and it can be easy to forget how easily a fire can start if proper precautions aren’t taken.