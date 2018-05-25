Drops and Thomas Lead Owls on Day 1 of NAIA Track and Field Championships

GULF SHORES, Ala. – (Results) Oregon Tech’s Hunter Drops won the Javelin while Travis Thomas qualified first in the 400 hurdles to lead the Owls on day 1 of the 2018 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Drops hit 65.40 (214’7″) on his fourth throw of the day earning the freshman All-American status as he set a new school record.
Thomas qualified first for Saturday’s final in a time of 57.54 breaking his own school record in the 400 hurdles.
Tech’s Seth Gretz currently is 8th in the Decathlon with 3361 points. He will look to move up on day two of the Decathlon as he trails Pieter Top of Westmont by 285 points.
Tech’s Amber Von Essen finished in 25th in the 400 hurdles in a time of 106.60.
Nishi Chase finished 12th in the Pole Vault with a leap of 3.55m (11-7.75).
Mark French finished 11th in the 10K in a time of 32:40.96.
Head Coach Jack Kegg said on his team’s performance, “The Owls handled all the variables thrown at them with grace and poise to have a fantastic first day of national competition.”
Friday will see Gretz attempt to win his 4th All-American in the Decathlon.
Zuhuri Manley will compete in the Long jump.
Susie Garza will look to improve on her current 15th ranking in the 800.
Angel Valdez, Paul Wyatt, Joey Stroup, Travis Thomas will compete in the 4×400.
Mark French and Jack Roberts will complete in the 5k.