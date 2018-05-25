Destiny Dawson Advances to NCAA Championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Redshirt junior thrower Destiny Dawson qualified for the NCAA Championships, scheduled for June 7-9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, on the first day of competition at the NCAA West Regional Championships at Sacramento State.

The Cottage Grove, Ore. native is only the third student-athlete from Oregon State to qualify for the NCAA outdoor championships since the track & field program’s revival in 2005. She joins Laura Carlyle (2011, 2012) and Kara Hallock (2017) as the only Beavers to make the championship event in the last 14 seasons.

With the top 12 placers earning a qualification spot at the championships in two weeks, Dawson nabbed the final spot of the west regional with a throw of 163′ 9″ placing 12th, following a pre-meet seed of No. 16. She holds the Oregon State school record in the event at 168′ 11″, which she threw at the Pac-12 championships last weekend.

Delaney Hall (147′ 0″) finished in 24th place after being seeded 31st, while Kindel Bailey (123′ 11″) placed 47th after entering the event seeded 48th.

Redshirt junior Nicole Goecke kept her season alive on Thursday by qualifying for the quarterfinal round in the 800 meters on Friday where she’ll need a top-12 finish to advance to Eugene. The top three finishers from each heat of the preliminary round and the next fastest six times qualified for the quarterfinals. Goecke finished 4th in her heat and had the third fastest non-automatic qualifying time of 2:07.84. It was her second-best time of the season; she holds the No. 2 all-time mark for the Beavers at 2:06.59.

Graduate student Colette Richter had her season come to a close in the 10,000 meters in the final race of day one in Sacramento. Richter entered seeded No. 44 and moved up five spots for a 39th place finish, 34:48.73.

Up Next

Redshirt senior Kristiane Width and junior Juliana Mount run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday at 9 p.m.; Goecke will run for a spot at NCAAs at 6:45 p.m. in the 800-meter quarterfinals.

Results:

JAVELIN: 12. Destiny Dawson, 163-9. 24. Delaney Hall, 147-0. 47. Kindel Bailey, 123-11

800 METERS: 17. Nicole Goecke, 2:07.84

10,000 METERS: 39. Colette Richter, 34:48.73