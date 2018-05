The 55th annual Chief Schonchin Memorial Day Powwow presented by the Klamath Tribes, is Saturday and Sunday May 26th & 27th.

Located at Chiloquin High School, both days grand entry begins 1 PM, a dinner Saturday night at 5 PM and a parade Sunday at 10 AM.

The Powwow includes contest dancing. Steiger Butte will host drum, Henry Rondeau will be master of ceremonies, and Ivan Crain will act as arena director.

For more information visit www.klamathtribes.org.