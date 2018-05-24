Open Auditions for Wizard of Oz at the Ross Ragland

The Ross Ragland Theater invites Basin actors, singers and dancers to join them as they present this summer’s community production of the Wizard of Oz.

Auditions will be held at the Ross Ragland Theater Cultural Center on Friday, June 1 from 6:00-7:30pm for kids ages 6-12, 7:30-9:00pm for adults. Saturday, June 2nd from 9:00am-1:00pm is open to everyone. 5:00-7:00pm will be available for High School students who couldn’t attend due to SAT’s.

Come prepared to dance, sing, and act scenes.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.