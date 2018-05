(Klamath Falls, Ore.) Expect to see some flames and smoke as crews with Klamath County Fire District One do some live fire training exercises Thursday.

Crews will be in the 3000 block of Anderson Avenue from 10 am to 5 pm, setting fires and then putting them out again.

They don’t anticipate any traffic issues.

Fire fighters from Klamath County Fire District 4, Kingsley Field Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Forestry will take part in the exercise.