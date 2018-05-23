OSU Concludes Regular Season at Goss

Game 53 • Home Game 25

Oregon State (42-9-1, 18-8-1) vs. UCLA (35-17, 18-9)

May 24, 2018 • 4:05 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

The Game

Oregon State and UCLA open the final regular season series Thursday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Los Angeles with Roxy Bernstein and Wes Clements on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the Pac-12 Networks, by visiting Pac-12.com or on the Pac-12 Now app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Last Game

Adley Rutschman and Joe Casey both doubled in an 8-0 loss to USC Sunday afternoon in the series finale in Los Angeles. Rutschman went 2-for-2 and Casey extended his hit streak to five games. Michael Gretler also pushed his hit streak to five games with a 1-for-3 day.

Senior Day

Oregon State will honor its 2018 senior class prior to Friday’s game versus UCLA.

Three On TV

The Beavers finish the season on the Pac-12 Network Thursday and Friday, and on ESPNU Saturday. OSU will make its second appearance on ESPNU, the only Pac-12 team to do so during the regular season.

Versus UCLA

Oregon State has won back-to-back series over the Bruins, and in six of the last seven between the teams dating to the 2011 season. OSU has won three straigt series in Corvallis, going 8-1. The Beavers have won 15 of the last 21 games between the teams overall.

No. 1 And 2

Trevor Larnach enters the series ranked first in the Pac-12 with 64 RBI, while Adley Rutschman is second with 63. It is the first time in Oregon State history that two players have 60 or more in the same season.

Luuuuke

Luke Heimlich picked up his second consecutive Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor on Monday. In his last six starts, he has 72 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings, allowing 26 hits, five walks and 10 earned runs – 1.99 ERA.

Singles

• The Beavers are ranked No. 1 by at least one poll for the sixth week this season. OSU was No. 1 by a poll in 12 weeks in 2017.

• Both Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman have 76 hits, and need five to break into the top 10 for a season at OSU.

• OSU is 51-5 (.911) at Goss since 2017.