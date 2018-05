Joseph Conger Elementary School is sponsoring a Color-A-Thon event Sunday, June 10th, starting at 10am.

The 3K Color Run will be held at Conger Elementary. Race day registration is $30.00 with a shirt and $15.00 without a shirt.

The money from this event will be used to fund extra classroom activities, projects and field trips.

For more information contact Amy Stroh at 541-883-4772.