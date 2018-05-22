Tulelake teen arrested for making threats on social media

Modoc County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a teenager who is suspected of making threats on social media.
Monday afternoon the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the Tulelake Police Department about a 15-year old juvenile from the Tulelake area who had posted a video on Snapchat, depicting the juvenile manipulating a loaded firearm and making a non-specific verbal threat.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the teen’s home and too them into custody. The juvenile is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
School officials have been contacted and advised of the situation. The Tulelake Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office have also been advised. Deputies from the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting an on-going investigation into this case.