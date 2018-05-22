Portland Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Dealing Heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. –Joshua Paul Ruggles, 34, of Portland, was sentenced today to eight years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, on March 11, 2017, a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer responded to a report of a car prowler at the Pine Point Apartments on Southeast Pine Street in Portland. The 9-1-1 caller reported seeing a man who was not a resident of the complex rummaging through a minivan with a flashlight. When the officer arrived on scene, he observed a minivan with two male suspects inside. As one of the suspects, later identified as Ruggles, began to walk away from the minivan, the officer instructed him to stop and talk. Ruggles replied that he hadn’t done anything and continued walking away. The officer observed Ruggles holding an unknown dark object and reaching for his waistband.

The officer detained Ruggles and asked if he had any weapons on him. Ruggles declined. After finding brass knuckles on his person, the officer arrested Ruggles for carrying a concealed weapon. During a subsequent search, officers found $856 in cash in Ruggle’s right front pocket and several baggies of methamphetamine and heroin labeled for sale, a digital scale with drug residue, and a small loaded handgun in his groin area.

Ruggles previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin on December 14, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from PPB. It was prosecuted by Leah K. Bolstad, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.