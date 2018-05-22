Portland Man Sentenced to 220 Months in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

By: Ashley
PORTLAND, Ore. – On May 21, 2018, Jeramy Theodore Carpenter, 35, of Portland, was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on September 15, 2016, Carpenter and a co-conspirator arranged to sell two ounces of methamphetamine for $800. With Carpenter hiding in the back seat of a sport-utility vehicle, the co-conspirator drove to an agreed upon location to meet their buyer. The buyer entered the vehicle and sat in the front passenger seat.
Carpenter raised up from the back seat and struck the buyer multiple times in the back of the head with a firearm, asking “Where’s my money?” After further interrogation, the victim persuaded Carpenter and the co-conspirator to drop him off to retrieve the money from a safe deposit box. The victim escaped and called police.