LA Galaxy beat Montreal Impact despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic ejection

ESPN – MONTREAL — The LA Galaxy beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 despite losing striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a red card in the 41st minute of the match.

Ola Kamara finished off a mazy run in the 75th minute to beat Evan Bush as the Galaxy ended a four-game losing run. Montreal has lost three in a row without scoring a goal, with the last two coming at home.

Ibrahimovic was sent off after slapping Michael Petrasso, who had stepped on the former Manchester United and PSG player’s foot while marking him well away from the ball. After consulting video review, referee Ismail Elfath showed Ibrahimovic the red card and Petrasso a yellow.

Both went down after the slap, and Ibrahimovic was limping as a trainer helped him off the field, handing the captain’s armband to Romain Alessandrini.

Despite being down a man, the Galaxy played well in the second half, sitting in and looking to hit Montreal on the counterattack, missing several quality chances before finding the winner.

Substitute Emmanuel Boateng headed a ball forward that Kamara took on the run with 15 minutes left to play. Kamara beat Marco Donadel and Jukka Raitala with a cut into the middle and scored his team-leading fifth goal on a low shot from inside the penalty area.

Montreal had some chances, including back-to-back shots in the 55th minute by Alejandro Silva and Raheem Edwards that were blocked by goalkeeper David Bingham, who had a solid match in the Galaxy goal.

The Galaxy now have 10 red cards in the last two MLS seasons — a tie for most in the league in that span with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

After a memorable start to life in Major League Soccer — including a two-goal debut in a comeback win against LAFC — the Galaxy have struggled of late, losing five of its last six matches since the arrival of Ibrahimovic before Monday’s win.