HEIMLICH NAMED PAC-12 PITCHER OF THE WEEK

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State senior Luke Heimlich has been named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time this season, it was announced on Monday.



In earning the honor, Heimlich ties former Beaver right-hander Andrew Checketts (1996-98) for the most in a career at Oregon State with eight selections. It also moves Heimlich into a tie for fifth all-time in conference history, trailing USC’s Seth Etherton (13 times from 1996-98), Portland State’s Mark Peterson (nine from 1989-92), Washington’s Tim Lincecum (nine from 2005-06) and UCLA’s Trevor Bauer (nine from 2009-11).



Etherton, Lincecum and Bauer have or are currently enjoying Major League careers.



Heimlich’s fourth honor comes after the left-hander struck out 14 for the second consecutive week as the Beavers defeated USC, 4-0, Friday night in Los Angeles. It tied his career-best set the previous week against then-No. 2 Stanford.



Heimlich, from Puyallup, Wash., did not allow a baserunner until the sixth inning and ended the outing with four hits allowed in 8 1/3 innings. He did not issue a walk and hit one batter before giving way to Jake Mulholland with one out in the ninth. Heimlich earned his 13th win of the season, which leads the nation and is tied for the third-most wins in a single-season at Oregon State.



The lefty has been stellar over his last six games. He is 6-0 over that stretch, with 45 1/3 innings total. He has allowed just 26 hits and 10 earned runs – for a 1.99 earned run average – along with five walks. He has struck out 72, or an average of better than one-and-a-half per inning.



Heimlich is 13-1 on the season, sporting a 2.69 ERA. He has worked 97 innings, allowing 73 hits and 19 walks while striking out 129, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and fifth nationally.



He is the first Oregon State pitcher to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks since Dallas Buck on May 17 and 24 in 2005.



Oregon State returns home for the final regular season series of the season Thursday for a three-game set with UCLA.



Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball.



Oregon State will honor its 2018 senior class before Friday's 4:05 p.m. matchup with the Bruins.