Weekend crash claims lives of three Eagle Point High School seniors

Four people, including three Eagle Point High School seniors, were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 north in the Rice Hill area Saturday night when the driver of a car turned around and headed the wrong way, colliding nearly head-on with an oncoming SUV according to the Oregon State Police.

Early reports suggest the Acura Integra was heading south on the freeway when for unknown reasons the driver turned around and headed north in the southbound lanes, colliding nearly head-on with a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

According to the Eagle Point High school statement released Sunday the three students, Luciana Tellez, Giselle Montano and Esmerelda Nava perished in the Saturday crash, just weeks ahead of graduation ceremonies. OSP investigators were looking for any witnesses who may have seen the Acura on I-5 southbound before the crash.