Lady Owls Set for Return Trip to NAIA Golf National Championships

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – For the second year in a row, and the second time in school history, the Oregon Tech Women’s Golf Team returns to the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Owls are scheduled to tee off on the back 9 on Tuesday, May 22 at 10:15 (Pacific).



Last year the Owls finished as the No.15 team in the NAIA after entering last years Championship at No. 19 Team in the NAIA Coaches Poll. This year the Owls are not-rated and will look to surprise the field to make the cut after Wednesdays second round as only the top 17 teams and top 40 individuals from the first two rounds play on Thursday and Friday.



Head Coach Jeff Corkill, “For the second year the Owl women return to the NAIA championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Although the same location we are playing the champions course this year the site of the Honda Classic on the PGA tour. The Nicholas course is known for the “Bear Trap” and should present a challenge to the entire field.



A year ago Janelle Ferlan finished 30th out of 206 total golfers at the championships to lead OIT to a 15th overall finish. Besides Ferlan, OIT gained great experience last year as Stephanie Koza finished 65th, and Kylie Collom 82nd in the 2017 National Tournament. That gives the Owls only two players, Holly Froelich and Darby Twight as newcomers. All five of OIT’s golfers finished in the Top 10 of the Cascade Conference this past season with Ferlan at a 76.8 average, Koza at 81.1, Collom at 83.5, Froelich at 85.5 and Twight at 86.2.