DUII crash in Eagle Point claims two lives.

On Saturday Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 234 near Eagle Point Preliminary investigation revealed a black Harley Davidson driven by Daniel Lawrence Foster, 60, of Trail was traveling eastbound with a passenger, Catherine Denise Hock, 54, when a silver Ford Mustang collided nearly head-on with the motorcycle. The Oregon State Police will not release the names of the juveniles involved.

Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. There were no injuries sustained by the three juvenile occupants in the Mustang. The operator of the Mustang was arrested at the scene for DUII. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.