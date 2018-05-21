Beavers Fall in Tuscaloosa Regional Championship to No. 12 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Oregon State University softball team had its season come to a close on Sunday night in the Tuscaloosa Regional Championship dropping a 6-0 decision to No. 12 Alabama at Rhoads Stadium.

The Beavers finish the season with a 30-28 overall record, and advanced to the championship game of the regional for the first time under the direction of head coach Laura Berg.

Meehra Nelson (16-11) started in the circle for the Beavs tossing 5.0 innings with one strikeout, while Mariah Mazon pitched 2.0 innings of relief with one strikeout. Freshman Hope Brandner was the only member to register a hit.

Alabama jumped on top in the first inning with a two-run double, and added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the final score of 6-0.

It was a successful season for OSU that saw records broken and new highs reached. The Beavers hadn’t been in the championship of a regional since Berg was an assistant coach in 2012.

OSU attained its highest ever RPI ranking this season vaulting up to No. 15 halfway through the season. The Beavers were ranked for four weeks as high as No. 24, and received votes in at least one of the polls every week one the season started.

Oregon State was ranked No. 1 for national strength of schedule for a few weeks down the backstretch of the season, and finished the regular season with the No. 3 toughest schedule.

Junior Shelby Weeks set the single-season record for stolen bases this weekend finishing with 22 on the year. The previous record was 18 set by Mia Longfellow in 2005. Weeks is also in the top-10 all-time for career batting average.

Senior McKenna Arriola finishes her career having started in every game since her arrival in Corvallis (216) with the 8th-best career batting average in OSU’s history. Arriola averaged .316 and ranks 3rd in runs scored (147) and stolen bases (44).

Freshman pitcher Mariah Mazon now ranks 5th in single season saves with 5 in her inaugural season. Mazon set the Oregon State record for innings pitched in a single game on April 8th against No. 7 Arizona State throwing 15.0 innings. She broke a 33 year-old record set back in 1985.

Freshman Hope Brandner is tied for 7th all-time in single-season home runs after belting 12 over the fence this season. She led the team in RBIs as well finishing with 36 and a team-high .530 slugging percentage.

The Beavers had two top-10 victories this season over No. 2/5 Oregon and No. 7 Arizona State, and seven wins versus top-25 ranked teams. It was the first time the Beavers beat the Ducks since the 2012 season.

Oregon State had three student-athletes selected to the Pac-12 All-Conference Third Team; Alysha Everett, Hope Brandnerand Mariah Mazon. Camryn Ybarra, Missy Nunes, Mazon and Brandner were all selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, while Ybarra also earned a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team bid. Brandner was the only one to be named to the NFCA All-Pacific Region First Team.