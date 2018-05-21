Beavers Drop Finale In LA

LOS ANGELES – The second-ranked Oregon State baseball team dropped an 8-0 decision to USC Sunday afternoon at Dedeaux Field.



Despite the loss, the Beavers (42-9-1 overall, 18-8-1 Pac-12 Conference) won the series over the Trojans (25-25, 12-18) after opening it with a 4-0 win Friday, which was followed by an 8-1 victory on Saturday.



The Beavers managed four hits off USC starter Solomon Bates, who walked four and struck out eight to pick up his fifth win of the season. Two of the four hits were doubles – by Joe Casey and Adley Rutschman - but the Beavers stranded five in seven innings versus the righty.



Kevin Abel made his fourth start of the season, and allowed five hits and three runs – two earned – in 4 1/3 innings. The freshman struck out four but was charged with the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the year.



Rutschman also singled in the ninth for a two-hit afternoon.



USC scored three in the fifth via two singles, and then three more in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Blake Sabol to make it 6-0 Trojans. Sabol followed that up with another two-run home run in the eighth for the 8-0 final.



Next Up

Oregon State returns home for the final regular season series of the season Thursday to a three-game set with UCLA. The opener Thursday is slated for a 4:05 p.m. PT first pitch and can be seen live on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.



Senior Day Friday

Oregon State will honor its 2018 senior class before Friday’s 4:05 p.m. matchup with the Bruins.



Casey At DH

Joe Casey made his second start of the season on Sunday, and his first since March 4 against Hartford. He lined the first pitch he saw Sunday into the gap in left for a double.



In LA

The loss kept the Beavers from sweeping USC in Los Angeles for the first time. Oregon State, however, won its fourth series at Dedeaux Field, following 2004, 2010 and 2016.



Streak Snapped

Cadyn Grenier saw his 27-game hit streak snapped in Sunday’s loss. He walked in the eighth but otherwise went 0-for-3. The junior was 46-for-117 (.393) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 28 RBI. The 27 games was just four shy of Jeff Brauning’s school-record 31 games consecutive games in 1989.



Shut Out

The shutout at the hands of USC marked Oregon State’s first since April 30, 2016 in a 6-0 loss to Stanford. It’s the first shutout since a 5-0 loss at California earlier that season.