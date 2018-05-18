Oregon Tech Finishes Second in CCC All-Sport Championships

LA GRANDE, Ore. –Bolstered by second place points (tie) in softball and third place points in men’s track/field, Oregon Tech made the jump from fourth place in the standings to second place with 194.84 total points while Southern Oregon University has claimed the 2017-18 Cascade Collegiate Conference All-Sports Champion title. The win marks the third in a row.

The Raiders earned first place points with regular season championships in men’s soccer (tie) men’s cross country, men’s wrestling (tie), and softball. Key points were also attained with second place finishes in women’s basketball, as well as, men’s and women’s track/field. In total The Raiders racked up 207.5 points.

Corban, Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho round out the top 5 with 188.85, 187.03 and 182.04 points respectively. Corban tied for second in softball while women’s track/field was third. Eastern Oregon earned max points for their men’s track/field championship while CI women’s track/field did the same with their sixth straight women’s track/field title.

2017-18 Cascade Collegiate Conference All-Sports Champion

Final Point Standings

Rk. Team Points 1 Southern Oregon 207.5 2 Oregon Tech 194.84 3 Corban 188.85 4 Eastern Oregon 187.03 5 College of Idaho 182.04 6 Northwest Christian 139.68 7 Northwest 118.01 8 Warner Pacific 92.3 9 Rocky* 52.67 10 Evergreen 42.28 11 Providence* 47.69 12 Multnomah 43.82 13 Walla Walla 40.36 14 British Columbia* 37.8 15 Carroll* 34.76 16 Menlo* 26.25 17 MSU-Northern* 17.5 18 Embry-Riddle* 14 19 Simpson* 3.5

Note: Points are awarded on a formula based on the number of schools sponsoring the sport and competing for a regular season championship. Final standings based on top 8 place finishes per institution.